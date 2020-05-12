Ramadan Arts and Crafts Contest

Date and time: May 15, 9 am Dubai time (UTC+4)

Register here.

For more information, see Facebook event page.

Max Events Dubai presents THE RAMADAN ARTS & CRAFT, an online event for kids in the United Arab Emirates, thus enriching their Islamic cultural heritage through ART. We are creating an opportunity for KIDS to showcase their passion for Arts and Craft.

The contest is of the simplest form. No Judges to judge who does the best. Every vote would count. So what we mean here is pretty simple. CREATE – RECORD – SUBMIT.

CREATE – The parents can guide the kids in creating any art and craftwork related to the theme of RAMADAN 2020.

RECORD – Record a video and let our younger generation speak out a message to the WORLD.

SUBMIT – Make an entry by sharing with us your video.

Example: “STAY SAFE! STAY HOME! The lamp I created symbolizes hope for the future…”

Yes, we would certainly want to see a connection between the art or craftwork and the message to the world.

So to win cash prizes, let’s get started without wasting time.

