Tue, Apr 19, 2022 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Ramadan/Passover Event 2022

Out of Oppression Towards Liberation

These holidays encourage us to reflect on our lower selves and move from oppressing ourselves to liberating ourselves emotionally, spiritually, and physically, among other ways. Come listen to Dr. Celene Ibrahim and Rabbi Dr. Lori Wynters share their experience and perspectives on this!