Ramallah Contemporary Arts Festival, January 5-16, Al-Tireh street, Ramallah, The West Bank

Ramallah Contemporary Arts Festival Returns After Hiatus During Gaza War

Ramallah’s Contemporary Arts Festival, running from July 5-16, is being held for the first time since the war in Gaza began.

Previously focused on contemporary dance, the festival has expanded this year to showcase Palestinian artists across multiple disciplines. The program features 48 local and international artists and artistic groups presenting dance, theater, circus performances and video art. It also includes the Palestine Arts Forum, bringing together arts institutions from 15 countries.

According to the organizers, art, theater and film festivals across Ramallah and other parts of the West Bank largely came to a halt following the escalation of violence.

“Culture and art historically play an important and distinctive role in our struggle … because they reflect our identity and reinforce our role as a Palestinian society,” festival director Khaled Aliyan said.

The festival opened Monday at Ramallah’s Cultural Palace with a performance of Al-Sirah Al-Hilaliyyah, a musical production based on the Arabic poem of the same name that recounts the story of the Banu Hilal tribe, one of the best-known Arab folk epics.

The production was staged by Khashabi Theater, a Palestinian acting company based in Haifa in northern Israel. Organizers said it was the company’s first performance in the Palestinian territories following its European tour.

Contact: rcdf@sareyyet.ps