Ramesses the Great, or Merely Grandiose? – A Gayle Gibson Talk

Tue, Feb 9, 2021, 7 to 8:30 pm Eastern Standard Time (UTC-5)

The most powerful and famous of the pharaohs can still command our attention with his works at Abu Simbel or the Ramesseum. Stories and poems told about him and perhaps even by him can be still read, and somehow he has managed to enter our imagination, so that we can recognize him in movies as the Pharaoh of the Exodus and video games as the victor of battles. Can we hope to see pass his glory and public relations to know the man? Let’s give it a try.

Gayle Gibson is a respected Canadian Egyptologist and a Departmental Associate at the Royal Ontario Museum. She worked for over 20 years as a popular teacher, lecturer and Egypt specialist at the ROM and appears frequently on television as a “guest expert.” Her main area of expertise as an Egyptologist concerns mummies and their coffins. Ms. Gibson was partially responsible for identifying Pharaoh Ramesses I, (Ramesses II’s grandfather!) among the forlorn mummies at the old Niagara museum, and giving him an assist on the road home to Egypt.

Attendees will receive a Zoom link via email the day before and on the morning of the event.