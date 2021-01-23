Ramon International SciComm Conference

Sun, Jan 24, 2021, 8 to 11:30 pm Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Tickets here.

Scientists, science communicators, and astronauts are coming together to promote and strengthen the next generation in STEAM.

We’re pleased to invite you to register for the first international science communication conference of its kind! The event will focus on making science accessible to different audiences, encouraging diversity in STEAM, and how to inspire the next generation of scientists.

SciComm Con is designed for people with a passion for space and science, educators, communicators, and academics interested in hearing about methods of communicating scientific content in new and original ways.

The conference will combine lectures and panels with scientists and science communicators from around the world, including former NASA astronaut and senior advisor at SpaceX Garrett Reisman, former NASA Associate Administrator for Education Donald G. James, and many more!

For more information: https://ramon-event.aenomalous.com/