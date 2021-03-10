Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ramses the Great: Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour
Mideast Streets
Egypt
Archaeology
History
virtual tour

Ramses the Great: Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour

The Media Line Staff
03/10/2021

Sat, Mar 13, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Tickets ($10) here.

Join us with this Virtual Tour to discover Ramses II, the most famous Pharaoh in history!

About this Event

EVENT DETAILS

  • Live event from Egypt with a Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide
  • Immersive Experience
  • The life and deeds of Ramses II
  • His architectural works in the Luxor complex
  • His architectural works in the Karnak complex
  • The royal couple’s burial temples in Abu Simbel
  • Live Q&A
  • Contents suitable for children

NOTE: All Start times are in Eastern European Time (EET). Use the https://www.thetimezoneconverter.com tool to easily convert to your local time.

EVENT DESCRIPTION

What is a Virtual Guided Tour? It is neither virtual reality, nor a live walking tour. Our Egyptologist guide will be using 360 reconstructions, photos and other media during the Zoom presentation. He will cover the history and significance of the locations involved. Since this is a live event, there is no recording available.

Our Egyptologist host will reveal the greatness of Ramses II, the most powerful and celebrated pharaoh in the history of Ancient Egypt.

During his almost 70 years of reign, he performed extraordinary feats: if you want to discover them this is the tour for you! We will take you back in time to discover the life of a Pharaoh.

We will show you his exploits through his own tales, carved in the stone of the two famous temples of the ancient city of Thebes. We will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Abu Simbel temple, so that you know what to look for when you have a chance to visit in real-life.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting all those beauties in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring the ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way in this virtual guided tour of Ramses the Great!

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.