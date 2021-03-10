Ramses the Great: Ancient Egypt Virtual Tour

Sat, Mar 13, 2021 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Join us with this Virtual Tour to discover Ramses II, the most famous Pharaoh in history!

Live event from Egypt with a Local Egyptologist and licensed tour guide

Immersive Experience

The life and deeds of Ramses II

His architectural works in the Luxor complex

His architectural works in the Karnak complex

The royal couple’s burial temples in Abu Simbel

Live Q&A

Contents suitable for children

EVENT DESCRIPTION

What is a Virtual Guided Tour? It is neither virtual reality, nor a live walking tour. Our Egyptologist guide will be using 360 reconstructions, photos and other media during the Zoom presentation. He will cover the history and significance of the locations involved. Since this is a live event, there is no recording available.

Our Egyptologist host will reveal the greatness of Ramses II, the most powerful and celebrated pharaoh in the history of Ancient Egypt.

During his almost 70 years of reign, he performed extraordinary feats: if you want to discover them this is the tour for you! We will take you back in time to discover the life of a Pharaoh.

We will show you his exploits through his own tales, carved in the stone of the two famous temples of the ancient city of Thebes. We will reveal the secrets of the mysterious Abu Simbel temple, so that you know what to look for when you have a chance to visit in real-life.

We use our knowledge of Egyptology and our experience as qualified tour guides to give you the best possible alternative to visiting all those beauties in real life. And of course you will have the opportunity to ask any of your questions.

Let us bring the ancient history back to life for you in a fun and interactive way in this virtual guided tour of Ramses the Great!