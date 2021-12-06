Rapid and Accurate COVID19 & Viral Detection and Monitoring in Wastewater

Tue, Dec 7, 2021 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Dutch Israeli Mini-Symposium on Rapid and Accurate Viral Detection and Monitoring in Wastewater

About this event

Program

16:00-16:05 Welcome note

HE Hans Docter, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Israel

Jasper van Mastrigt, Netherlands Embassy in Israel

16:05-16:20 Applied wastewater surveillance for SARS CoV2 in Israel, Dr. Itay Bar Or, National Center for Environmental Virology – Head Laboratory of Environmental Virology, Public Health Services, Israel Ministry of Health, Israel

16:20-16:35 Setting up a national sewage surveillance for COVID-19 and beyond, Dr. Ana Maria de Roda Husman, Head of the environmental department, RIVM Laboratories, Bilthoven, The Netherlands

16:40-16:55 Protecting public health using wastewater derived data, Ido Blank, VP Business Development, KANDO Environment Services, Israel

16:55-17:10 High-resolution monitoring of SARS-CoV-2 circulation through sewage surveillance, Frederic Been, Wastewater-Based Epidemiology (WBE), KWR Water Research Institute (KWR), The Netherlands

17:15-17:30 SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern detection and quantification in wastewater, Prof. Ariel Kushmaro, Head of Environmental Biotechnology Lab, Avram and Stella Goldstein-Goren Department of Biotechnology Engineering, Ben Gurion University, Israel

17:30-17:45 Mobile microbial water testing: Udetect’s opportunities, Marc van Bemmel, Managing Director, Orvion, The Netherlands

17:45-18:00 Discussion