Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 6 to 7:30 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Rashid Khalidi and Nora Barrows-Friedman discuss Khalidi’s new book, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine, and answer audience questions.

About this Event

KPFA Radio 94.1 FM presents a unique Zoom Event:

RASHID KHALIDI & Nora Barrows-Friedman

The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017

A landmark history of 100 years of war waged against the Palestinians from the foremost US historian of the Middle East, told through pivotal events and family history

“A riveting and original work, the first to explore the war against the Palestinians on the basis of deep immersion in their struggle – a work enriched by solid scholarship, vivid personal experience, and acute appreciation of the concerns and aspirations of the contending parties in this deeply unequal conflict. – Noam Chomsky

Drawing on a wealth of untapped archival materials and the reports of generations of family members – mayors, judges, scholars, diplomats, and journalists – The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine upends accepted interpretations of the conflict, which tend, at best, to describe a tragic clash between two peoples with claims to the same territory. Instead, Khalidi traces a hundred years of colonial war on the Palestinians, waged first by the Zionist movement and then Israel, but backed by Britain and the United States, the great powers of the age. He highlights the key episodes in this colonial campaign, from the 1917 Balfour Declaration to the destruction of Palestine in 1948, from Israel’s 1982 invasion of Lebanon to the endless and futile peace process.

Original, authoritative, and important, The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine is not a chronicle of victimization, nor does it whitewash the mistakes of Palestinian leaders or deny the emergence of national movements on both sides. In reevaluating the forces arrayed against the Palestinians, it offers an illuminating new view of a conflict that continues to this day.

Rashid Khalidi is the author of seven books about the Middle East, among them the award-winning Palestinian Identity, Brokers of Deceit, and The Iron Cage. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, Boston Globe, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and many other publications. He is the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University and co-editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies.

Nora Barrows-Friedman is a longtime broadcaster and journalist who has focused on Palestine and Palestinian rights issues for nearly 20 years. She was the co-host and senior producer of Flashpoints on KPFA from 2003-2010, and has since been an associate editor and reporter for The Electronic Intifada. Nora is the author of In Our Power: US Students Organize for Justice in Palestine.