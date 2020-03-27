Ration Aid for Daily Wagers

With the aim of providing relief to the daily wage workers (Dihaari Daar Mazdoor) in Pakistan, during this pandemic COVID-19 we encourage each and every one of you to contribute to this good cause. This is the time where we need to stand as a nation alongside the ones in need.

Standard Relief Package: Rs 2550 (Breakdown below)

Wheat/Ataa = Rs 500 (10 kg pack)

Rice/Chawal = Rs 650 (07 Kg pack)

Oil/Ghee = Rs 480(3 Ltr Bottle)

Daal/Pulses = Rs 480 (3 Kg pack)

Sabun/Soap = Rs 135 (Pack of 3)

Salt/Namak = Rs 30 (1 Pack)

Olper Milk/Doodh= Rs 275 (2 Ltr Packs)

Total: Rs 2550/-

Each and every penny counts.

———————————————

You can either go for the complete package or you can contribute for just one item, it totally depends upon your capability.

We also need volunteers/ambassadors, As we all know the curfew situation right now. It will be really helpful if someone steps up and helps us to identify the homes of the needy in their area.

In the twin cities, we will make sure to deliver the goods by our hands and if someone agrees to volunteer from any city other than Isb/Rwp, we will coordinate with the person and ask for the details and then act accordingly by sending them the amount for the number of households they are willing to help. (In Sha Allah)

———————————————————-

Contact Details:

Abdul Majid.

0316-5115189 (Whatsapp)

Ibrahim Khan

0344-9994114 (Whatsapp)

Malik Umar Jalil Awan

0336-6664996 (Whatsapp)

————————————–

Bank: Standard Chartered Bank

Acc Title: Abdul Majid Niamat Khan

Acc Number: 0017 2882 8601

Bank: Meezan Bank

Acc Title: Malik Umer Jalil Awan

Acc Number: 0305-0102273426

For Queries and details call us on 03165115189.