Real Life Perspectives: My life In Palestine

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 18:30 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Live-streamed online talk by Fathea Moheen Eldeen, Palestinian Activist

About this event

Fatheya is the first child of nine brothers and sisters, and a mother of five. She married in 1988, during the First Intifada and was not allowed to celebrate or mark the event, because of the closure and the curfews. She was in her second year of college and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Fatheya had to quit her studying because of the danger on the road to college, violence was everywhere.

Hear Fatheya’s incredible story in this inspirational talk, on how she overcame, to achieve a Bachelor degree of Education and degree of Masters and her hopes for her own children and now grandchildren, as her family continues to be divided across the West Bank and Beit Hanina inside the Separation Wall.

This talk will be live-streamed from Palestine. Register to get the live link via email.

This event is free to attend but please book as spaces are limited.

This event is part of the Intercultured Festival, Bradford 20-30 October 2021

Intercultured Festival is supported and funded by Arts Council England, Bradford BID, The Leap, Platforma, Bradford City Council, Bradford Refugee Forum, Spin Arts and venues Common Space (Common Wealth Theatre), Kala Sangam Arts Centre and Bradford Deaf Community Association.