Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Real Life Perspectives: My life In Palestine
Mideast Streets
Palestinian territories

Real Life Perspectives: My life In Palestine

The Media Line Staff
10/22/2021

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 18:30 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Live-streamed online talk by Fathea Moheen Eldeen, Palestinian Activist

About this event

Fatheya is the first child of nine brothers and sisters, and a mother of five. She married in 1988, during the First Intifada and was not allowed to celebrate or mark the event, because of the closure and the curfews. She was in her second year of college and dreamed of becoming a teacher. Fatheya had to quit her studying because of the danger on the road to college, violence was everywhere.

Hear Fatheya’s incredible story in this inspirational talk, on how she overcame, to achieve a Bachelor degree of Education and degree of Masters and her hopes for her own children and now grandchildren, as her family continues to be divided across the West Bank and Beit Hanina inside the Separation Wall.

This talk will be live-streamed from Palestine. Register to get the live link via email.

This event is free to attend but please book as spaces are limited.

This event is part of the Intercultured Festival, Bradford 20-30 October 2021

Intercultured Festival is supported and funded by Arts Council England, Bradford BID, The Leap, Platforma, Bradford City Council, Bradford Refugee Forum, Spin Arts and venues Common Space (Common Wealth Theatre), Kala Sangam Arts Centre and Bradford Deaf Community Association.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.