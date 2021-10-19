Americans need to understand the Middle East
Rebecca Clifford & her book Survivors: Children’s Lives After the Holocaust
Mideast Streets
Book
Holocaust

Rebecca Clifford & her book Survivors: Children’s Lives After the Holocaust

The Media Line Staff
10/19/2021

Wed, 20 Oct 2021 19:00 - 20:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

An online evening with author Rebecca Clifford discussing her book Survivors: Children’s Lives After the Holocaust with Amy Williams.

About this event

Barnet Libraries presents: An online evening with author Rebecca Clifford discussing her book Survivors: Children’s Lives After the Holocaust on Wednesday 20 October from 7pm-8pm including a 15mins Q&A session, with a prize for the best question.

Rebecca will be in conversation with writer Amy William. Amy is currently writing a book on The Kindertransport.

Rebecca is a Professor of Transnational and European History at Durham University. Her recent book Survivors: Children’s Lives After the Holocaust has been shortlisted for the Wolfson History Prize, longlisted for the Wingate Literary Prize, and named a ‘Book of the Year 2020′ by the Telegraph.’

Told for the first time from their perspective, the story of children who survived the chaos and trauma of the Holocaust, named a best history book of 2020 by the Daily Telegraph.

‘Impressive, beautifully written, judicious and thoughtful. Will be a major milestone in the history of the Holocaust and its legacy.’ Mark Roseman, author of The Villa, the Lake, the Meeting.

How can we make sense of our lives when we do not know where we come from? This was a pressing question for the youngest survivors of the Holocaust, whose pre-war memories were vague or non-existent. In this beautifully written account, Rebecca Clifford follows the lives of one hundred Jewish children out of the ruins of conflict through their adulthood and into old age.

Drawing on archives and interviews, Clifford charts the experiences of these child survivors and those who cared for them, as well as those who studied them, such as Anna Freud.

Survivors explores the aftermath of the Holocaust in the long term and reveals how these children often branded “the lucky ones” had to struggle to be able to call themselves “survivors” at all. Challenging our assumptions about trauma, Clifford’s powerful and surprising narrative helps us understand what it was like living after, and living with, childhoods marked by rupture and loss.

Dr Amy Williams is currently writing her first book on the Kindertransport for Mitteldeutscher Verlag, and she is co-authoring a book with Professor Bill Niven on the Kindertransport for Yale University Press.

She has curated several travelling exhibitions focusing on the Kindertransport. Amy works closely with the Kindertransport Association.

