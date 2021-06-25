Sun, 27 Jun 2021 09:00 - Mon, 28 Jun 2021 17:00 Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Location: Babylon Rotana, Karada Street, Baghdad, Baghdad Governorate, Iraq and online

Tickets ($522.91 – $2,085.91) here.

Held following the outstanding success of the “Iraq: A Leap Forward” conference in December 2018, this year Rebuild Iraq returns under the official patronage of the Government of Iraq, the National Investment Commission, and the Office of H.E. the Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq.

Rebuild Iraq supports Iraqi Ministries in unveiling strategically important tender and project opportunities, providing a platform for multinational companies to access key decision-makers from the government, and secure business opportunities. This year Rebuild Iraq is being held in a hybrid format, physically in Baghdad, as well as virtually online. We have all the bases covered, so join us and do not miss out on Rebuilding Iraq!