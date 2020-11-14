Recognizing the Good (Hakarat Hatov)

Wed, Nov 18, 2020, 7 to 8 pm Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

As Rabbi Bahya ibn Paquda tells us, practicing gratitude is one of the “Duties of the Heart.” As we approach a Thanksgiving holiday unlike any we have ever experienced, what better time to practice Gratitude? That’s right, practicing gratitude when we might be bereft of all the holiday usually offers us. After all, if not now, then when, right? For our ZoomShmooz, we will share what we are grateful for, and how we can make it a practice.

Leah Shelleda is a published poet, a trained facilitator, and Professor Emeritus of Humanities & Philosophy at the College of Marin. Leah taught courses in World Religions and mythology, among others, for over 30 years. When she became interested in the neurology and practice of gratefulness, she studied with the Greater Good Science Center at U.C. Berkeley, and has given lectures and workshops to a variety of groups.