Reem Faruqi author of Unsettled in Convo w/Rajani LaRocca & Gayatri Sethi
Mideast Streets
Children’s Books
Pakistan

Reem Faruqi author of Unsettled in Convo w/Rajani LaRocca & Gayatri Sethi

The Media Line Staff
05/20/2021

Thu, May 20, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Tickets here.

Award-winning author, Reem Fauqi discusses her new middle grade novel UNSETTLED with authors Rajani LaRocca & Gayatri Sethi

About this event

For fans of Other Words for Home and Front Desk, this powerful, charming own voices immigration story follows a girl who moves from Karachi, Pakistan to Peachtree City, Georgia, and must find her footing in a new world. Reem Faruqi is the ALA Notable author of award-winning Lailah’s Lunchbox.

When her family moves from Pakistan to Peachtree City, all Nurah wants is to blend in, yet she stands out for all the wrong reasons. Nurah’s accent, floral-print kurtas, and tea-colored skin make her feel excluded, until she meets Stahr at swimming tryouts.

And in the water Nurah doesn’t want to blend in. She wants to win medals like her star athlete brother, Owais—who is going through struggles of his own in the U.S. Yet when sibling rivalry gets in the way, she makes a split-second decision of betrayal that changes their fates.

Ultimately Nurah slowly gains confidence in the form of strong swimming arms, and also gains the courage to stand up to bullies, fight for what she believes in, and find her place.

Praise for Unsettled

“A lyrical coming of age story exploring family, immigration, and most of all belonging.” —Aisha Saeed, New York Times bestselling author of Amal Unbound

“This empowering story will resonate with people who have struggled to both fit in and stay true to themselves.” —Veera Hiranandani, Newbery Honor author of The Night Diary

“A gorgeously written story, filled with warmth and depth.” —Hena Khan, author of Amina’s Voice

Reem Faruqi is the ALA Notable author of Lailah’s Lunchbox, Amira’s Picture Day, I Can Help, and Unsettled, which is loosely based on Reem’s own story. Of Pakistani descent, Reem immigrated to Peachtree City, Georgia, in the United States from the United Arab Emirates when she was thirteen years old. Reem is also a teacher and photographer who loves to doodle. She lives in Atlanta with her husband and three daughters. Like Nurah, Reem loves the Pakistani beach, crows, her aquamarine silk hijab, and especially her grandmother, Nana. Visit her online at www.reemfaruqi.com.

Rajani LaRocca’s debut middle grade novel, Midsummer’s Mayhem, was a Kirkus Best Book of 2019, an Indies Introduce selection, and an Indie Next pick. Rajani was born in India, immigrated to the U.S. when she was a baby, and grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. A graduate of Harvard College and Harvard Medical School, she practices medicine and lives outside Boston with her family. Visit her at www.rajanilarocca.com.

Gayatri Sethi teaches and writes about social justice, global studies, snd comparative education.

Born in Tanzania and raised in Botswana, she is of South Asian Punjabi descent, multilingual, and polycultural. She reflects on these lifelong experiences of identity, immigration, and belonging in her debut book titled Unbelonging.

When she is not homeschooling or recommending readings as Desi Book Aunty, she travels the globe with her students and family.

