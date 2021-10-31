Americans need to understand the Middle East
Reflections on Syrian and Iraqi Refugees and the Power of Stories
Reflections on Syrian and Iraqi Refugees and the Power of Stories

The Media Line Staff
10/31/2021

Mon, Nov 1, 2021, 1 to 2:30 pm, Atlantic Daylight Time (UTC-3)

Register here.

The 2021 Paul Wattson Lecture

About this event

Title: On the Listening Road: Reflections on Syrian and Iraqi Refugees and the Power of Stories

Presenter: Stephanie Saldaña

Host: Father David Poirier, Friars of the Atonement

About the Presenter:

Stephanie Saldaña is a writer, teacher and journalist who specializes in religious diversity in the Middle East, with a focus on refugees. She first traveled to the region over twenty years ago on a Thomas Watson fellowship, where she became fascinated by conversations between local Christians and Muslims. After starting her career as a journalist at the Lebanon Daily Star in Beirut, she returned to the United States to pursue a Masters in Theological Studies at Harvard Divinity School, where she focused on Muslim-Christian dialogue and Arabic. In 2004, she moved to Syria on a Fulbright Islamic Civilizations Initiative Grant to study the Prophet Jesus in Islam. Her year there became the basis of her first book, The Bread of Angels. In 2006 she moved to Jerusalem, where she has lived for thirteen years. She taught Palestinian students at Al-Quds Bard College, and her articles and essays have appeared in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, Plough, America, the Jesuit Review and other publications. In 2016, as an Abraham Path Fellow, she launched The Mosaic Stories to tell the stories of disappearing cultural heritage in the Middle East, particularly among refugees fleeing Iraq and Syria. Her second book, A Country Between, was released in 2017.

Date: Monday, November 1st, 2021

Time: 1:00 to 2:30 pm (Atlantic)

Location: Zoom

Fee: Free

Please Note: This Continuing Education program is non-credit, meaning it cannot be counted toward a degree or diploma.

For questions please contact:

Jane Bolivar, Continuing Education Convener jbolivar@astheology.ns.ca

or visit our website: http://www.astheology.ns.ca/con-ed/2021.html

