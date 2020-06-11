Refugee Week: In Conversation With Waad Al-Kateab

Date and time: Monday, June 15, 2020, 7 to 8 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

For Refugee Week 2020, join IOM, the UN Migration Agency for a special Q&A session with Emmy award-winning director Waad Al-Kateab

The International Organization for Migration (IOM, the UN Migration Agency) is hosting a special online Q&A with Waad Al-Kateab, as part of Refugee Week 2020 initiatives to mark this year’s World Refugee Day.

Waad Al-Kateab is, along with Edward Watts, the director of For Sama. The film has received global recognition, receiving the Prix L’Œil d’or for Best Documentary at Cannes Film Festival, the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary, and it was nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Academy Awards.

You can join a virtual screening by watching For Sama on Channel 4 here ahead of our online Q&A session with Emmy award-winning director Waad Al-Kateab Monday, which will take place 15th June, 7-8 pm on Zoom. The discussion will be moderated by celebrated author and journalist Zaiba Malik.

For Sama is both an intimate and epic journey into the female experience of war. A love letter from a young mother to her daughter, the film tells the story of Waad Al-Kateab’s life through five years of the uprising in Aleppo, Syria as she falls in love, gets married and gives birth to Sama, all while cataclysmic conflict rages around her.

Her camera captures incredible stories of loss, laughter and survival as Waad wrestles with an impossible choice– whether or not to flee the city to protect her daughter’s life, when leaving means abandoning the struggle for freedom for which she has already sacrificed so much.

For Sama is produced by Channel 4 News/ITN Productions for Channel 4 and Frontline PBS.

Agenda:

7pm – 7.10 pm | Registration

7:10pm – 7:20 | Introduction by IOM UK Chief of Mission, Dipti Pardeshi

7:20pm – 8:00pm | Conversation with director Waad Al-Kateab and Q&A with attendees

Moderator: Zaiba Malik

Please email IOMUK@iom.int or call 020 7811 6000 if you have any questions regarding the event.