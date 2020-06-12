Refugee Week: NaTakallam Refugee Voices Session

Date and time: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 6 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

Join us for a Refugee Voices session to learn more about the experiences of a refugee from Syria.

We have been lucky enough to secure a “scholarship” from Ben & Jerry’s to host a Refugee Voices session via NaTakallam for Refugee Week 2020! We will be learning more about Mahmoud’s experiences in Aleppo and in Berlin – and maybe even getting the chance to learn a few words of Arabic!

You can find out more about the session and NaTakallam on their website here.

We will be raising some money for NaTakallam to help support them with the work they do in providing education and supporting refugees to make a living in their new countries.

Please only sign up if you’re able to make it – and if you find yourself unable to make it, please cancel your space at least 36 hours beforehand so someone else might have the opportunity to attend.

We will be closing registrations the day before and sending out the link and joining details the evening before the event.