Refugee Week – Vegetarian Syrian demo cookery class with Lina!

Wed, 16 Jun 2021 18:00 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join Lina in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for her online demo cookery class organized in collaboration with Goldsmiths STAR.

Join Lina in preparing a wonderful Syrian meal for her new online cookery class! She is a wonderful teacher, chef and story-teller. This is your chance to learn a brand new cuisine, support an amazing cause, and eat great food!

This class is a collaboration between Migrateful and Goldmisths’ STAR (Student Action for Refugees) Society as part of Goldsmiths’ Refugee Awareness Week and World Refugee Day (20th of June).

From the 14th to the 21st of June, Goldsmiths STAR and organisations across the UK will be celebrating national Refugee Week. This year’s topic, “We Cannot Walk Alone,” is a call to arms – to reach out to our communities; to work together to create change.This year, COVID-19 has revealed the importance of community. With many of us physically isolated, building interconnected communities is more crucial than ever. Our individual well-being depends on the welfare, safety and health of others – Refugee Week aims to celebrate these connections. This June, we’ll be hosting a series of collective actions, aimed at improving the life of the community. We invite you to get involved with our activities, events, hikes and more! To find out more, check out our schedule and sign up to the events via Eventbrite: https://calendar.google.com/calendar/u/1?cid=c3RhcnNvY2lldHlAZ29sZHNtaXRoc3N1Lm9yZw

More details about Lina’s cook-along:

The class will be conducted as an interactive virtual cook-along. The classes usually range from 1-2 hours. The chef will lead the group step by step through the recipes; stopping frequently to answer questions, share anecdotes, and provide feedback on your dishes!

Before the class we will send you a list of ingredients, quantities and equipment so you can join ready to learn! We will also send you a reminder email 3 days before the class that will include the Zoom link, titled “Your upcoming online Migrateful Class”. You can also find the Zoom link on the Online Event Page, accessible through the link included in the Eventbrite reminder email.

Lina’s cook-along dishes will be Mourabal (Charred Aubergines with Tahini and Yoghurt):

Serves 2, please adjust accordingly.

Prep needed before the class: Roast or charr the aubergine. Make a few incisions on the eggplant and roast directly on a gas stove or in an oven till the skin turns black and the flesh is softened. Majeda suggests serving this as a dip with flatbread and crudités.

Equipment List

1 Frying pan

1 Sieve

2 Bowls

1 Knife

1 Chopping board

1 Spoon

Ingredients List

3 large aubergines

3 cloves of garlic

1 tsp of salt

6 tbsp of tahini

3 tbsp of yoghurt

3 tbsp of lemon

2 tsp of chopped parsley

2 tsp of olive oil

For serving:

Flatbread

Crudités

Message from Lina: “My name is Lina from Syria, mother of three children, I came to the UK as a refugee in 2017 to escape the war in my country to protect my children and secure them a better future. From childhood I loved craftwork, I learned painting, sewing and knitting wool.

I learned the art of cooking from the age of fourteen. I was standing next to my grandmother and my mother and noticing how they cook, and then, as I helped my mother with the cooking, it became my favourite hobby. I spend endless hours cooking. I love it. I am obsessed with the smell of delicious food. If you know anything about Syrian food you know you are in for a treat.”

