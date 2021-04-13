Support Our Future Leaders

"The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry."
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Refugees & the Mediterranean: Can One Be Both Pragmatic and Principled?
Mideast Streets
Mediterranean Sea
Refugees
UNHCR

Refugees & the Mediterranean: Can One Be Both Pragmatic and Principled?

The Media Line Staff
04/13/2021

Thu, 15 Apr 2021 17:30 - 19:00 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Register here.

The School of Social Sciences welcomes Jason Hepps, the UNHCR’s Deputy Representative in Greece, to present the Arthur Lewis Lecture.

About this Event

On April 15, 2021, the School of Social Sciences welcomes one of the most senior UNHCR officials in the Mediterranean, an area that has been the epicenter of refugee flows into Europe for over a decade. Jason Hepps, the UNHCR’s deputy representative in Greece, will present the 2021 Arthur Lewis Lecture, the School’s flagship social responsibility lecture, entitled “Refugees & the Mediterranean: can one be both pragmatic and principled?”

Jason has been working for UNHCR since 2004 in various positions throughout the world, including country and field offices in Djibouti (2004-2005), Liberia (2006-2010) and Montenegro (2011). In Headquarters, he served as Senior Executive Assistant to the Assistant High Commissioner for Operations (2012-2015), and most recently as Senior Regional Protection Coordinator for the Syria situation in UNHCR’s Middle East and North Africa Bureau based in Jordan (2016-2019). He participated in extended emergency field missions with UNHCR, including in Syria (2014/15) and Peru (2016). From 1998-2000, he was a Peace Corps volunteer in northwest Togo, focusing on community health and development.

Jason holds graduate degrees in Public Policy (Princeton University, 2011) and International Law (University of California – Hastings College of the Law, 2004), a bachelor’s degree in American Studies (University of Michigan, 1997), and is a member of the California Bar Association.

We are delighted to welcome Jason to present this prestigious lecture to honor Sir William Arthur Lewis, economist, Nobel Prize winner and Britain’s first Black professor. After the lecture, there will be an extended Q&A session, chaired by Professor Dimitris Papadimitriou, where attendees will be able to address questions to the speaker.

Our series of annual Arthur Lewis Lectures started in 2015 to mark the 100th anniversary of the birth of the economist Arthur Lewis, who became Britain’s first black professor when he was appointed to a Chair at Manchester in 1948.

