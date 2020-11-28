You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Light Theme
Log In
Religion, War and Israel’s Secular Millennials: Being Reasonable?
Mideast Streets
Israel
Religion
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
secular Israelis
millennials

Religion, War and Israel's Secular Millennials: Being Reasonable?

The Media Line Staff
11/28/2020

Mon, Dec. 7, 2020, 3 to 4 pm Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Dr. Stacey Gutkowski discusses her new book based on fieldwork, interviews and surveys conducted after the 2014 Gaza War

Panelists:

Dr. Stacey Gutkowski, Senior Lecturer in Conflict Studies, Department of War Studies, King’s College London

Dr. Ian Black, Visiting Senior Fellow, Middle East Centre, LSE

How do secular Jewish Israeli millennials feel about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, having come of age in the shadow of the Oslo peace process, when political leaders have used ethno-religious rhetoric as a dividing force? This is the first book to analyze blowback to Palestinian and Jewish-Israeli religious nationalism among this group in their own words, based on fieldwork, interviews and surveys conducted after the 2014 Gaza War.

Offering a close reading of the lived experience and generational memory of participants, Stacey Gutkowski offers a new explanation for why attitudes to occupation have grown increasingly conservative over the past two decades. Examining the intimate emotional ecology of occupation, this book offers a new argument about neo-Romantic conceptions of citizenship among this group. Beyond the case study, Religion, War and Israel’s Secular Millennials: Being Reasonable? also provides a new theoretical framework and research methods for researchers and students studying emotion, religion, nationalism, secularism and political violence around the world.

Dr. Stacey Gutkowski is a senior lecturer in Conflict Studies and Co-Director of the Centre for the Study of Divided Societies in the Department of War Studies, King’s College London. Her research analyzes peace, conflict, religion and the secular across the Arab world and Israel. She co-edits the book series Religion and its Others: Studies in Religion, Nonreligion and Secularity and is former co-director of the Nonreligion and Secularity Research Network (2008-20).

Dr Ian Black is a visiting senior fellow at the Middle East Centre, London School of Economics. He is a former Middle East editor, diplomatic editor and European editor for the Guardian newspaper. His most recent book is Enemies and Neighbors: Arabs and Jews in Palestine and Israel, 1917-2017 (Allen Lane, 2017).

This event will be held on Zoom, once registered you will receive the access details via email prior to the event.

