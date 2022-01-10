The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Relocation event to help women in business or leadership move to Cyprus
Mideast Streets
Cyprus
business women

The Media Line Staff
01/10/2022

Fri, 21 Jan 2022 17:00 - 19:00 Eastern European Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Learn how to transform your life and live a Mediterranean life in Cyprus. Relocate to Cyprus 2022

About this event

I want to share my journey of transformation with you, so that you can experience your own unique transformation and create a life that’s barely recognizable to you, and more than anything, so that you can have the kind of impact that you are capable of having in this world.

I will be discussing business opportunities available in Cyprus. Running a business in Cyprus, can be a difficult discussion to make. You may wish to move your company to Cyprus, together with family. Find out about business opportunities available and more.

I will discuss my journey with you about my Cyprus organisation, licensing and regulations in Cyprus.

Who is this for?

  1. Women over 40
  2. Business Leaders
  3. Business owners, wanting to move to Cyprus
  4. Investing in property
  5. Types of business models in Cyprus
  6. Family office investments
  7. High Net Worth Individuals
  8. Should you rent or buy a property in Cyprus?
  9. Where should I live in Cyprus?
  10. What is the best types of schools for children in Cyprus?
  11. Online business, you can operate from Cyprus
  12. Why Cyprus is the place to live
  13. How to make a six – seven-figure business
  14. Healthcare in Cyprus?
  15. Top 10 locations to settle in Cyprus
  16. How to earn a 7-figure business?

And much more. I will be doing a two-hour presentation online. Invest in you, and come and join me, to find out more.

