Remembering the Farhud with Joseph Samuels

Date and time: Monday, June 1, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7), 9 to 10 pm Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

On June 1, 79 years after one of the worst pogroms in Middle Eastern memory, we invite you to join together with Iraqi Jews around the world as we honor the victims of the Farhud and hear the personal story of a survivor. Jews had lived continuously in Iraq for over 2,000 years and just prior to the Farhud in 1941, the population of Baghdad, Iraq was 40% Jewish. However a pro-Nazi pogrom during the holiday of Shavuot left the community shattered. Today, The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum recalls that the Farhud was a turning point for Iraqi Jews and that, “members of the community remained in a state of profound shock that undermined their sense of security and stability, eventually prompting them to question their place within Baghdad’s society.”

Joining us is Farhud survivor, Joe Samuels who was born in the Jewish quarter of the old city of Baghdad and was 10 years old when the Farhud took place. In 1949, Joseph fled from Baghdad to Basra by train and was smuggled to Iran and then to Israel. In 1953 Joseph finished his service in the Israeli navy and pursued his dream of higher education in Montreal, Canada. Joe will share with us his memories of Iraq, the story of the Farhud and insights from his new book “Beyond The Rivers of Babylon”. Also will be joining us from Israel is Lily Shor, Director of External Relations from the Babylonian Jewish Heritage Center in Or Yehuda. Natalie Farahan, a Jewish communal professional of Iraqi Jewish-descent and founding member of JIMENA’s Los Angeles Chapter, will moderate the gathering.