Renovation of a Special Ed. School
Mideast Streets
volunteering
special education
Israel

Renovation of a Special Ed. School

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Fri, Dec 24, 2021 9:15 AM - 1:30 PM Israel Standard Time (UTC+2)

Register here.

Event Details

We invite you to a challenging and meaningful volunteering event. In this event, we will be renovating a school for children with special needs.

Then as is our motto, we will head out to a fun gathering. Your ticket confirms both the volunteering and social aspect.

The arrival to the volunteering activity is independent. Therefore, if you are coming by car, we would appreciate if you could update us so we can help other volunteers arrive.

Be aware that the participants must wear masks during the activity, according to the instructions of the Ministry of Health.

***Spots are limited due to space limitations, so pre-registration in advance is necessary***

***The volunteering activities are aimed at volunteers 18-35 years of age***

Please note that while OneDay is all about coming when you want and how you want, if you do sign up for our events we please ask that you reserve that part of your day for us.

Within 4 days before the event, you will receive a confirmation email approving your registration as long as the spots have not all been taken.

By signing up for this event I grant to OneDay Social Volunteering, its representatives, and employees the right to take photographs of me. I authorize OneDay Social Volunteering, its assigns, and transferees to copyright, use and publish the same in print and/or electronically. I agree that OneDay Social Volunteering may use such photographs of me with or without my name and for any lawful purpose, including for example such purposes as publicity, illustration, advertising, and Web content

