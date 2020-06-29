Donate
Reopen for Business: Best Practices from Israel and Florida

The Media Line Staff
06/29/2020

Date and time: Tuesday, June 30, 2020, 10:30 to 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Hear how cities are approaching the challenges of reopening, and learn about Israeli technologies that are making the process safer.

Featuring the Hon. Dan Gelber, mayor of Miami Beach, in conversation with eMerge Americas CEO Felice Gorordo. Mayor Gelber will discuss the city’s plan for reopening businesses, re-establishing trust, and above all, keeping people safe. There will be a particular emphasis on Miami Beach’s tourism industry.

Following their discussion, we will hear from three Israeli companies whose technologies help businesses and tourist venues safely reopen.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
