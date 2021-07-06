Protecting Truth During Tension

RepresentAsian x shado: Support for Medical Aid for Palestinians
Mideast Streets
medical treatment
Palestinians
Fundraiser

RepresentAsian x shado: Support for Medical Aid for Palestinians

The Media Line Staff
07/06/2021

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 19:00 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £22.15) here.

Join RepresentAsian and shado for a live DJ stream raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

About this event

RepresentAsian (@RepresentAsian_podcast) and shado (@shado.mag) are very excited to present a live DJ stream raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Join us on Thursday 8th July to hear from our amazing community of DJs and raise money for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

The event to raise awareness of the occupation of Palestine, support from the South Asian diaspora and continue the momentum for the #FreePalestine movement.

100% of paid ticket fees will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestinians. Please consider donating further via the JustGiving link HERE.

WATCH: Twitch stream tbc

Join our stream on Thursday 8th from 7pm (BST) and enjoy your evening with sets from some of our favourite DJs.

Line up:

Safiya x Zoe

The Sultan

Shimmy – Hungama

Ayescold

About Medical Aid for Palestinians: Through their offices in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Lebanon and London, they work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve a world where all Palestinians can access an effective, sustainable and locally-led system of healthcare.

About RepresentAsian: We are a podcast hosted by two siblings, Yusuf (@Yusuf_Bashy) and Safiya (@Safiya.Bashir) looking at the South Asian representation in the UK music scenes.

About shado: shado mag CIC is a multimedia platform driving change at the intersection of arts, activism and academia.

The event will start at 7pm (BST) on Thursday 8th July

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
