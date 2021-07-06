RepresentAsian x shado: Support for Medical Aid for Palestinians

Thu, 8 Jul 2021 19:00 - 21:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Tickets (£0 – £22.15) here.

Join RepresentAsian and shado for a live DJ stream raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

About this event

RepresentAsian (@RepresentAsian_podcast) and shado (@shado.mag) are very excited to present a live DJ stream raising money for Medical Aid for Palestinians.

Join us on Thursday 8th July to hear from our amazing community of DJs and raise money for the health and dignity of Palestinians living under occupation and as refugees.

The event to raise awareness of the occupation of Palestine, support from the South Asian diaspora and continue the momentum for the #FreePalestine movement.

100% of paid ticket fees will be donated to Medical Aid for Palestinians. Please consider donating further via the JustGiving link HERE.

WATCH: Twitch stream tbc

Join our stream on Thursday 8th from 7pm (BST) and enjoy your evening with sets from some of our favourite DJs.

Line up:

Safiya x Zoe

The Sultan

Shimmy – Hungama

Ayescold

About Medical Aid for Palestinians: Through their offices in the West Bank, Gaza, East Jerusalem, Lebanon and London, they work with trusted and experienced local partners to achieve a world where all Palestinians can access an effective, sustainable and locally-led system of healthcare.

About RepresentAsian: We are a podcast hosted by two siblings, Yusuf (@Yusuf_Bashy) and Safiya (@Safiya.Bashir) looking at the South Asian representation in the UK music scenes.

About shado: shado mag CIC is a multimedia platform driving change at the intersection of arts, activism and academia.

The event will start at 7pm (BST) on Thursday 8th July