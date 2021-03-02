Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Resentment and Populist Politics: The Case of Israel
Mideast Streets
Israel
Democracy
populism

Resentment and Populist Politics: The Case of Israel

The Media Line Staff
03/02/2021

Tue, Mar 2, 2021 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM Pacific Standard Time (UTC-8)

Register here.

Second in our January-May virtual public series exploring critical issues of democracy in Israel: past, present, and future.

About this Event

Eva Illouz, the Rose Isaac Chair in Sociology at Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Senior Research Fellow at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute, explores populist and “resentment” politics and the challenges it presents for modern Israel. She is the author of 13 books about diverse topics that include romantic love, Oprah Winfrey, culture, capitalism and the crystallization of the psychological culture during the 20th century, the industry of happiness, and the impact of modernity on emotions.

Keynote lecture is part of the UCLA Y&S Nazarian Center for Israel Studies series of talks by prominent Israeli thinkers exploring the state of democracy in Israel: past, present, and future.

RSVP here: https://ucla.in/3qew2K9

About the Series

The Democracy in Israel series provides a public forum for distinguished scholars to examine the origins and development of Israeli democracy, and the challenges it faces. Against a backdrop of populism, xenophobic nationalism, and diminished trust in legal institutions, democracy, especially liberal democracy, is facing serious challenges in the world today. Core principles and practices of liberal democracies such as a free press, an independent judiciary, and the rights of minorities have come under sustained attack, and “illiberal democracies” have emerged in many places (such as Hungary, Turkey, and Poland). Like every country in the world, Israel is not immune from this global trend. And yet, democracy in Israel has its own distinctive history and trajectory as Israel aspires to be both Jewish and democratic—to be at once a Jewish state and a state that affords full rights to all its citizens.

Co-sponsored by the Sady and Ludwig Kahn Chair in Jewish History and the UCLA Department of History.

About the Distinguished Speaker

Eva Illouz is the Rose Isaac Chair in Sociology at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Senior Research Fellow at the Van Leer Jerusalem Institute. Her research interests include sociology of culture, sociology of emotions, sociology of capitalism, and the effect of consumerism and mass media on emotional patterns. Dr. Illouz is the author of 13 books about diverse topics that include romantic love, Oprah Winfrey, culture, capitalism and the crystallization of the psychological culture during the 20th century, the industry of happiness, and the impact of modernity on emotions. Her books have won numerous international awards and have been translated into 23 languages. In 2018 she received the EMET prize (the highest scientific distinction in Israel) for lifetime achievement as well as the French Legion d’Honneur for her contribution to French culture. In addition to her scholarly work, she writes for Le Monde, Der Spiegel, Die Zeit and Haaretz on various subjects such as literature, politics and social affairs.

DISCLAIMER: The views or opinions of our guest speakers and the content of their presentations do not necessarily reflect the views of the UCLA Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for Israel Studies. Hosting speakers does not constitute an endorsement of the speaker’s views or opinions.

