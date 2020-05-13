Donate
Mideast Streets
coronavirus
COVID-19
Plague

Rethinking Past Plagues in the Time of Coronavirus

The Media Line Staff
05/13/2020

Date and time: May 13, 6:30 pm Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Columbia Global Centers | Istanbul and Columbia Global Centers | Tunis invite you to a live webinar on “Rethinking Past Plagues in the Time of Coronavirus: The Ottoman Experience” with Nükhet Varlık, Associate Professor of History, Rutgers University–Newark and the University of South Carolina, in conversation with Tunç Şen, Assistant Professor of History, Columbia University.

COVID-19 is the most disruptive pandemic in modern history – more than 4.3 million confirmed cases worldwide, at least 293,000 deaths and economies at a standstill.

How does the current pandemic compare to past plagues?

What have been their legacies?

What lessons can we use from them to understand COVID-19’s potential long term impact?

We will discuss how European exceptionalism, epidemiological orientalism, and triumphalism frame plague studies and public opinion with two leading experts on plagues in the Middle Ages.

Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
