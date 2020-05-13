Date and time: May 13, 6:30 pm Turkey Time (UTC+3)

Columbia Global Centers | Istanbul and Columbia Global Centers | Tunis invite you to a live webinar on “Rethinking Past Plagues in the Time of Coronavirus: The Ottoman Experience” with Nükhet Varlık, Associate Professor of History, Rutgers University–Newark and the University of South Carolina, in conversation with Tunç Şen, Assistant Professor of History, Columbia University.

COVID-19 is the most disruptive pandemic in modern history – more than 4.3 million confirmed cases worldwide, at least 293,000 deaths and economies at a standstill.

How does the current pandemic compare to past plagues?

What have been their legacies?

What lessons can we use from them to understand COVID-19’s potential long term impact?

We will discuss how European exceptionalism, epidemiological orientalism, and triumphalism frame plague studies and public opinion with two leading experts on plagues in the Middle Ages.