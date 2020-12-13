You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
Revolution From Afar – Global Migrant Film Festival
Mideast Streets
Sudan
Diaspora
film festival

Revolution From Afar – Global Migrant Film Festival

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2020

Wed, 16 Dec 2020 18:30 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

What happens when you can only watch from afar as the country you love is torn apart?

In 2019, following months of protests across the country, Sudan’s military removed 30-year dictator Omar al-Bashir. It also cracked down violently on a civilian sit-in outside its headquarters. The Internet was shut down, leaving only those outside Sudan to voice a plea for a peaceful transition to civilian government. An ocean away, Sudanese-American poets and musicians gather in major American cities to perform in support of the revolution. At the heart of this film is a conversation about identity, belonging and the uncertain future of Sudan, from which Diaspora Sudanese have been physically isolated. What happens when they can only watch from afar?

This feature film is brought to you as part of the Global Migration Film Festival coordinated by IOM.

Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

