Revolution From Afar – Global Migrant Film Festival

Wed, 16 Dec 2020 18:30 - 20:00 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

What happens when you can only watch from afar as the country you love is torn apart?

In 2019, following months of protests across the country, Sudan’s military removed 30-year dictator Omar al-Bashir. It also cracked down violently on a civilian sit-in outside its headquarters. The Internet was shut down, leaving only those outside Sudan to voice a plea for a peaceful transition to civilian government. An ocean away, Sudanese-American poets and musicians gather in major American cities to perform in support of the revolution. At the heart of this film is a conversation about identity, belonging and the uncertain future of Sudan, from which Diaspora Sudanese have been physically isolated. What happens when they can only watch from afar?

This feature film is brought to you as part of the Global Migration Film Festival coordinated by IOM.