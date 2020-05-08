RIBA Gulf and Geberit Seminar Series – Module 1: Designing Drainage Without Compromise

Date and time: May 14, 2020, 11 am to 12 noon Gulf Standard Time (UTC+4)

The RIBA has been exploring ways in which RIBA Gulf and Geberit seminars can be made available digitally to the membership across the Gulf (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman).

The RIBA is happy to be able to offer a 1-hour webinar on Designing Drainage Without Compromise with Geberit, helping you elevate your domain knowledge.

RIBA Geberit Seminar Series – Module 1: Designing Drainage Without Compromise DIN EN 12056

The 1-hour webinar series open to the entire Gulf (United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman) is delivered over two days, with intervening gaps, allowing you time to reflect, revise and review. You can attend both modules in the series thus future-proofing your domain knowledge, or you can attend relevant modules only if you need a specific understanding of each topic.

This module will provide delegates with an expert level learning opportunity and provide insight on hydraulic principles of in-house drainage systems with a focus on high-rise buildings. The seminar will enable professionals to achieve better outcomes and cover the following topics:

The history, basics and types of drainage

The various options of materials and characteristics while designing drainage without compromise

The processes and considerations required to plan a drainage system

Live Q&A session

This seminar is classified as ‘General Knowledge’ and will provide delegates with a higher level of expertise through sharing practical applied knowledge and will contribute to RIBA members’ CPD points for the year.

Speaker

Remo Hirschi, Geberit International Sales, head of Product Management & Technical Sales Support, Gulf Representative Office

Remo Hirschi is a Swiss national, 38 years old who started his professional career in 1996 in the construction industry with an apprenticeship in Plumbing technology. After completing his Bachelor of Science in HVACS Engineering in 2012, he was engaged as a project manager in a Swiss consultancy firm based in Switzerland.

Six years ago, he joined Geberit – a Swiss headquartered multinational. Since then he has traveled to more than 15 countries working for Geberit within the MENA region. One year ago he relocated to the United Arab Emirates to join the Geberit Regional Gulf Team where he is heading up the Product Management and Technical Sales Support teams for the region.