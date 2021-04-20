Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Rising Girl’s #CakeandDates Ramadan Fundraiser 2021

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2021

Sales end on 13 May 2021

Order a slice of cake (£13.52) here.

Support Rising Girl #CakeandDates Ramadan campaign, we are selling cakes to go with your dates.

About this Event

For Ramadan this year, here at Rising Girl we are raising funds for our Pakistan and UK programmes. Now more than ever, educating young girls and women on issues such as domestic violence, self-esteem, forced marriage, body image and child sexual exploitation is crucial to enabling girls to empower themselves and each other. We believe that when you educate, you can empower and inspire change.

Rather than being able to give your cake in person to family and friends you would normally visit this Ramadan – we are asking you to buy your cake through Rising Girl and in doing so support our crucial work in the UK and in Pakistan empowering girls and young women to overcome obstacles and increase confidence and independence. All you need to do it use the Eventbrite link to purchase your cakes and we will do the delivery!

All cakes will be freshly made by Sprinklez Cake Shop in Birmingham. (This is a Birmingham only event)

We are selling a tray of cakes that can be cut to 8-12 slices for £12 + Eventbrite fee of £1.52

Choice from:

Jam & Coconut, Unicorn Sprinkles, Chocolate Devils Cake or Lemon Drizzle.

We will have set delivery dates – Fridays 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th April and 7th May.

Please note: If you’d like your cake delivered on one of these chosen dates we need to recive your order 48 hours before the delievery date you chose. Any orders made within the 48 hour window will be delivered the following week.

Automate your donations over the last 10 nights of Ramadan Just Giving – https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/risinggirlcakeanddates

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
