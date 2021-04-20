Rising Girl’s #CakeandDates Ramadan Fundraiser 2021

Sales end on 13 May 2021

Order a slice of cake (£13.52) here.

Support Rising Girl #CakeandDates Ramadan campaign, we are selling cakes to go with your dates.

About this Event

For Ramadan this year, here at Rising Girl we are raising funds for our Pakistan and UK programmes. Now more than ever, educating young girls and women on issues such as domestic violence, self-esteem, forced marriage, body image and child sexual exploitation is crucial to enabling girls to empower themselves and each other. We believe that when you educate, you can empower and inspire change.

Rather than being able to give your cake in person to family and friends you would normally visit this Ramadan – we are asking you to buy your cake through Rising Girl and in doing so support our crucial work in the UK and in Pakistan empowering girls and young women to overcome obstacles and increase confidence and independence. All you need to do it use the Eventbrite link to purchase your cakes and we will do the delivery!

All cakes will be freshly made by Sprinklez Cake Shop in Birmingham. (This is a Birmingham only event)

We are selling a tray of cakes that can be cut to 8-12 slices for £12 + Eventbrite fee of £1.52

Choice from:

Jam & Coconut, Unicorn Sprinkles, Chocolate Devils Cake or Lemon Drizzle.

We will have set delivery dates – Fridays 9th, 16th, 23rd, 30th April and 7th May.

Please note: If you’d like your cake delivered on one of these chosen dates we need to recive your order 48 hours before the delievery date you chose. Any orders made within the 48 hour window will be delivered the following week.

Automate your donations over the last 10 nights of Ramadan Just Giving – https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/risinggirlcakeanddates