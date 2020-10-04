Rising Kurdistan

Date and time: Thursday, October 15, 2020, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

What’s being done, and what more can be done, to help young people contribute to social and political change in Kurdistan?

This free one-day event will ask what are the biggest fears that young people face in building peaceful communities in Kurdistan? How do they learn the lessons from the recent past? How do they address current violent conflict? How do they engage with local community leaders? How do they cause change to take place?

Keynote speaker: Mr Karwan Jamal Tahir, Kurdistan Regional Government High Representative to the United Kingdom, London

Amongst other speakers already confirmed are:

Zinah Akram – Youth activist, Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Dr Choman Hardi, American University of Iraq Sulaimani,

Dr Bamo Nouri, City University of London

Kamaran Palani – Salahaddin University, Kurdistan Region of Iraq

Dr Ibrahim Omar Sadiq – Soran University, Iraq

Dr Dara Salam – School of Oriental & African Studies, University of London

Event supported by Allan and Nesta Ferguson Charitable Trust

Organisers: Dr Bahar Baser and Shivan Fazil

Event Timetable

Opening Remarks: 9:30-10:00 Welcome and Introduction

Keynote Speaker: Mr Karwan Jamal Tahir

Panel 1: Chair: Shivan Fazil 10-:00-11:00

Speakers: Dr Choman Hardi

and Dr Dara Salam

Q&A: 30 mins

One hour break 11:00 -12:00

Panel 2: Chair Ibrahim Malazada 12:00-13:30

Speakers: Kamaran Palani – Preventing Youth Radicalization in Kurdistan

Dr Bamo Nouri – the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s unrepresentative and elitist rule – time for reform or revolution?

and Zinah Akram (15 min each)

Q&A: 30 mins

Closing Remarks: Dr Bahar Baser and Shivan Fazil (15 mins)