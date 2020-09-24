Rockets, Nukes and Cyber, Too: Israel’s Current Security Challenges

Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Cosponsored by the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.

The Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University presents the first Schusterman Seminar of Fall 2020, featuring Charles Freilich, Goldman Senior Fellow and Lecturer in Politics, Crown Center for Middle East Studies, Brandeis University.

Dr. Freilich is the Goldman Senior Fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and lecturer in the politics department at Brandeis. He is a former deputy national security adviser in Israel and long-time senior fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center. He has taught political science at Harvard, Columbia, NYU, and Tel Aviv University. He is the author of “Zion’s Dilemmas: How Israel Makes National Security Policy” (Cornell University Press, 2012); “Israeli National Security: A New Strategy for an Era of Change” (Oxford University Press, 2018); and “Israel and the Cyber Threat: How the Startup Nation Became a Global Cyber Power” (forthcoming 2021). He has published numerous academic articles and over 170 op-eds and appears frequently on U.S., Israeli, and international TV and radio stations.

The Schusterman Seminars are advanced seminars geared toward faculty and graduate students, and open to all, presenting the latest research in Israel Studies to the Schusterman Center community and beyond.