Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Rockets, Nukes and Cyber, Too: Israel’s Current Security Challenges
Mideast Streets
Israel
Nuclear Weapons
rockets
Cybersecurity

Rockets, Nukes and Cyber, Too: Israel’s Current Security Challenges

The Media Line Staff
09/24/2020

Date and time: Thursday, September 24, 2020, 12 noon to 1 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Cosponsored by the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.

The Schusterman Center for Israel Studies at Brandeis University presents the first Schusterman Seminar of Fall 2020, featuring Charles Freilich, Goldman Senior Fellow and Lecturer in Politics, Crown Center for Middle East Studies, Brandeis University.

Co-sponsored by the Crown Center for Middle East Studies at Brandeis University.

Dr. Freilich is the Goldman Senior Fellow at the Crown Center for Middle East Studies and lecturer in the politics department at Brandeis. He is a former deputy national security adviser in Israel and long-time senior fellow at Harvard’s Belfer Center. He has taught political science at Harvard, Columbia, NYU, and Tel Aviv University. He is the author of “Zion’s Dilemmas: How Israel Makes National Security Policy” (Cornell University Press, 2012); “Israeli National Security: A New Strategy for an Era of Change” (Oxford University Press, 2018); and “Israel and the Cyber Threat: How the Startup Nation Became a Global Cyber Power” (forthcoming 2021). He has published numerous academic articles and over 170 op-eds and appears frequently on U.S., Israeli, and international TV and radio stations.

The Schusterman Seminars are advanced seminars geared toward faculty and graduate students, and open to all, presenting the latest research in Israel Studies to the Schusterman Center community and beyond. To register, visit https://www.brandeis.edu/israel-center/events/seminars.html#nukes.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.