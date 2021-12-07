Wed, 8 Dec 2021 16:00 - 17:30 Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

Romans, Egyptians, and the Second Arab Siege of Constantinople (717/8), Phil Booth (Oxford)

About this event

8 December, 16-17.30 (CBOMGS)

The Centre for Byzantine, Ottoman and Modern Greek Studies would like to invite you to our seminar series! This week, Phil Booth is going to be speaking about the second Arab siege of Constantinople (717/8).

Romans, Egyptians, and the Second Arab Siege of Constantinople (717/8) by Phil Booth (Oxford)