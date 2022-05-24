Rosh Chodesh in the Salt Room (Through a Jewish Lens)

Tue, May 31, 2022 7:00 PM - 8:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Location: Decatur Healing Arts, 619-A East College Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030, United States

Rosh Chodesh celebrates the birth of the New Moon and the start of a new month in the lunar calendar. The New Moon represents possibility, beginnings, opportunity, and awareness.

We will gather a monthly women’s circle (for anyone who identifies as female) for meditation, chanting, ritual and connection in the healing energy of the Salt Room.

Walk with me now, Step into the unknown, Sing with joy and wonder, Bless the path ahead.

~Rabbi Patti Haskell