Rosh Hashanah Food Traditions Around the World

Join us for an interactive journey through the rich variety of Rosh Hashanah food traditions from around the world.

“They tried to kill us, we survived, let’s eat!”–the theme of every Jewish holiday! But what exactly are we eating? And why? Jewish culinary tradition varies between families. Sephardic Jews of Morocco enjoy bright and vibrant flavors while their Ashkenazi cousins select more earthy ingredients with simple seasoning. Food-related differences can be attributed to the surrounding culture, to geographical location, and to the complex history of foodways and food migration around the globe. Multiple expulsions and subsequent migrations time and again through history have ultimately lead to a complex Jewish palate.

Let’s go beyond the bagel to examine the varied and delicious culinary practices that bring us together, celebration after celebration. This talk will feature a brief overview of different Jewish culinary traditions, their history, and the way each dish is making its way through the diaspora. Those joining in are encouraged to send a family recipe to yaffi@babybloomnutrition.com (along with any recipe-related stories). All recipes submitted prior to this lecture, along with recipes discussed will be made into a free e-book for all class participants.

With your contribution, you will also be donating to Comfort Food Pantry, which provides food, clothing, groceries & cash assistance at no cost to families in the East Valley regardless of age, affiliation or background.

About Yaffi

Yaffi Lvova is an experienced Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and a proud mom of twins plus one. She graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics from Arizona State University in 2010 and went on to complete the Iowa State University dietetic internship. Yaffi is a published author of several books on feeding kids and is the creator of Toddler Test Kitchen, an early childhood cooking program that aims to introduce children to unfamiliar food in a creative and fun way. Yaffi supports parents, pregnancy through toddlerhood, through her social media, public speaking, and Nap Time Nutrition podcast and YouTube channel.