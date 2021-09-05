Rosh Hashanah Services, Sept 6-7

Mon, Sep 6, 2021 7:00 PM - Tue, Sep 7, 2021 12:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Tickets ($36-$90) here.

Rosh Hashanah 5782: Renewing Our Lives in a Community of Love

One ticket gives one person access to both Rosh Hashanah services – erev and day. All services are livestreamed this year due to Covid.

Service Leaders: Jhos Singer | Julie Batz | Lior Tsarfaty | Kiki Lipsett

Erev Rosh Hashanah

The gates are open: it is time to emerge gracefully

Monday, September 6 @ 7 pm: This service, the first gate of renewal, invites us to celebrate the creation of the world and all its possibilities. It is the first step in our spiritual journey. As individuals in community, we center ourselves in the mystery of continuous creation. Our celebration strengthens us so that we are ready to explore the larger questions of purpose and honest self-evaluation.

Rosh Hashanah Morning

As we renew our lives in a community of love, what is essential? What is important?

Tuesday, September 7 @ 10:30am: Pray with us in the essential elements of the Shacharit morning service and Musaf, which includes the special High Holy Day liturgy. Let the music and chant resonate deeply within. Let it open the spaces that have been constricted for so long. We pass through this next gate together, opening to what is possible in celebration of the New Year.

Full Price: $90 This amount covers our costs. Thank you!

: $36 We appreciate your support! Pay what you can : We love seeing you and we are happy you can be with us!

Chochmat Members?

Tickets are included with membership. Join or renew before August 31 and your tickets will emailed to you. Curious about membership? »

