Russian & Turkish approaches to Conflict Management: Lessons for Ukraine

Tue, 31 May 2022 12:30 - 13:30 British Summer Time (UTC+1)

PeaceRep researchers present two reports on Russian and Turkish approaches to conflict management and what lessons these hold for Ukraine.

About this event

Join PeaceRep, London School of Economics, and the University of St Andrews for this lunchtime webinar. Speakers will present findings from two recent PeaceRep reports on Russian and Turkish approaches to conflict management and what lessons these hold for Ukraine, followed by Q&A.

Confirmed presenters include Bernardo Mariani (independent consultant) and Spyros Sofos (LSE).

The speakers will discuss findings from recent Global Transitions reports:

Russia’s Engagement in Conflict and Post-Conflict Settings: Growing Geopolitical Ambitions and “Peace by Force” by Bernardo Mariani

Peacebuilding in Turbulent Times: Turkey in MENA and Africa (Global Transitions Series) by Spyros Sofos

About the Global Transitions Series:

PeaceRep’s Global Transitions Series looks at fragmentations in the global order and how these impact peace and transition settlements. It explores why and how different third-party actors – state, intergovernmental, and non-governmental – intervene in conflicts, and how they see themselves contributing to reduction of conflict and risks of conflict relapse. The series critically assesses the growth and diversification of global and regional responses to contemporary conflicts. It also asks how local actors are navigating this multiplicity of mediators and peacebuilders and how this is shaping conflict outcomes and post-conflict governance.

Find out more about this series of reports on the PeaceRep website

