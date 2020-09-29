SAJA & AMEJA Present: International Reporting Amid a Pandemic

Date and time: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 noon to 1:30 Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Journalists from South Asia and the Middle East discuss the impact the pandemic has had on reporting in areas already marred with conflict.

Join the South Asian Journalists Association and the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association for a talk on how the pandemic has impacted international reporting. Hwaida Saad, from The New York Times, and Niha Masih, from The Washington Post, will discuss how their roles have changed in 2020 and major obstacles they face. The conversation will be moderated by SAJA’s Farnoush Amiri.