Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
SAJA & AMEJA Present: International Reporting Amid a Pandemic
Mideast Streets
Journalism
Middle East
coronavirus
Pandemic
South Asia

SAJA & AMEJA Present: International Reporting Amid a Pandemic

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2020

Date and time: Wednesday, September 30, 2020, 12 noon to 1:30 Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

Journalists from South Asia and the Middle East discuss the impact the pandemic has had on reporting in areas already marred with conflict.

Join the South Asian Journalists Association and the Arab and Middle Eastern Journalists Association for a talk on how the pandemic has impacted international reporting. Hwaida Saad, from The New York Times, and Niha Masih, from The Washington Post, will discuss how their roles have changed in 2020 and major obstacles they face. The conversation will be moderated by SAJA’s Farnoush Amiri.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.