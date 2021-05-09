Samsung Galaxy Store Meets Israeli Ecosystem
Tue, May 11, 2021 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)
About this Event
Samsung Galaxy Store is one of the top Mobile Gaming app stores in the world.
Millions of users worldwide enjoy amazing gaming experience daily on Samsung smartphones.
Samsung is looking for partnership with top game developers and for best mobile games worldwide.
Join this event to learn more about Samsung Galaxy Store, our partners, our ecosystem and ways of cooperation.
Date: May 11
Time: 10:00
Format: online video event (link to join will be sent after registration)
Speakers:
- Boni Nam– Partner Alliance Manager, Samsung Game Partnership team, Samsung Electronics, Korea. Boni will talk about Samsung Galaxy store ecosystem and partnerships
- Uri Pearl, Head of Marketing at Papaya Gaming, will talk about how to build a successful relationship with Samsung. Papaya Gaming has partnerships agreement with Samsung’s Gaming Partnerships team, and have launched their Solitaire Cash game on Galaxy Store in US earlier this year.
- Oded Frommer – Chief Business Officer – Gigantic will talk about Clawee game success story and Galaxy store partnership that included game launch in several countries worldwide