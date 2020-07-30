Donate
San Diego Teens: Meet Club Z Alumni Who Are Making an Impact

The Media Line Staff
07/30/2020

Date and time: Thursday, July 30, 2020, 5 to 6 pm Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here to receive the Zoom link.

Come learn about Club Z and meet Club Z Alumni who are making a difference on their college campus!

Have you seen anti-Israel comments on TikTok, heard your social studies teacher question Israel’s legitimacy, or read biased comments about Israel on the news?

Do you want to work to become a strong Jewish leader, who is proud of your identity and heritage? Come learn all about Club Z and hear from Club Z Alumni who are making an impact on their college campuses.

Our cutting-edge program offers teens:

  • A network and a supportive Jewish community
  • Professional development
  • Access to leaders and public figures
  • Resume building opportunities
  • Fun social events
