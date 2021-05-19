Sanctions, Politics, and Everyday Life in Iran

Wed, May 19, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Join us for a talk with Professors Arzoo Osanloo & Narges Bajoghli moderated by journalist Ladane Nasseri on the impact of sanctions on Iran

Ladane Nasseri is a journalist living in New York City. Previously based in the Middle East, she reported for Bloomberg News for 13 years, starting as an energy and economics correspondent based in Tehran and later heading the news agency’s Iran coverage out of Bloomberg’s regional headquarters in Dubai. Ladane has covered Iran’s politics and economy under three successive Iranian presidents, several rounds of nuclear negotiations leading to the 2015 Iran deal, and local uprisings.

Arzoo Osanloo is a Professor in the Department of Law, Societies, and Justice and director of the Middle East Center at the University of Washington. She is a legal anthropologist who previously worked as an immigration and asylum attorney. Her research and scholarship explore the intersections between law, culture, power, and the everyday. She is the author of Forgiveness Work: Mercy, Law, and Victims’ Rights in Iran (Princeton University Press, 2020).

Narges Bajoghli is Assistant Professor of Middle East Studies at the School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS), Johns Hopkins University. She is an award-winning anthropologist, scholar, and writer. Trained as a political anthropologist, media anthropologist, and documentary filmmaker, Narges’ academic research is at the intersections of media and power in Iran and the United States. She is the author of Iran Reframed: Anxieties of Power in the Islamic Republic (Stanford University Press 2019).