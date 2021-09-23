Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity CTF 2021
Mideast Streets
Cybersecurity
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity CTF 2021

The Media Line Staff
09/23/2021

Sat, Sep 25, 2021 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time (UTC±0)

Register here.

In cooperation with Trend Micro, as a strategic partner, CyberTalents is organizing Saudi Arabia National Cybersecurity CTF for the second time consecutively where participants can demonstrate their technical abilities. The winning team is eligible to compete in regional and international CTFs representing Saudi Arabia.

The CTF will be a Jeopardy Style CTF where every team will have a list of challenges in different categories like Reverse Engineering, Web Security, Digital Forensics, Network Security and others. For every challenge solved, the team will get a certain amount of points depending on the difficulty of the challenge. The team that will get the highest score at the end of the day will be the winning team.

Conditions:

The minimum number of team members is 2 and the maximum number is 4 with the below conditions:

  • Any Saudi can join without any adherence to the age or the major.
  • At least 50% of the team should be holding Saudi Nationality.

Rules:

Rules concerning the platform are included.

  • Sharing the flags between different teams is prohibited.
  • Brute Force attacks on the challenges submission portal or challenges links are not allowed.
  • Any attack against the site or the hosted servers will be observed and the player will be banned from participating in the CTF immediately.
  • Organizers have the permission to disqualify teams for any unethical behavior or any trials to interrupt the CTF.

Prizes:

The winning team will be qualified for The Arab and Africa Cyber Security CTF 2021.

Check it out now: https://bit.ly/2QuUqtN

Create your team: https://bit.ly/3eoN17i

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Streets
MORE FROM Mideast Streets

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.