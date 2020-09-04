Saudi Arabian Oil Prices and UK House Prices: Is There a Correlation?

Date and time: Monday, September 7, 2020, 10:30 to 11:30 am British Summer Time (UTC+1)

Join CE Liverpool and Vincent Owen to hear how events that happen halfway around the world can have a significant impact on our lives!

The society and world we live in, even before COVID, is an extremely connected and interdependent one. Particularly in the commercial environment where third party events, outside our control, halfway around the world can have a significant impact on both our personal and business lives!

Join us on the 7th September for a webinar with Vincent Owen, Leads Contracts Manager at United Arab Emirates. Using independently sourced data, Vincent will demonstrate that since 1960 there has been, and still is, a positive statistical correlation between OPEC oil prices and the value of house prices in the UK. He will then examine the details of what causes this link enabling participants to use this knowledge and these tools and techniques to assist in the management of their business and to support them in their day-to-day professional lives

About Vincent Owen.

Vincent is a Chartered Quantity Surveyor and Chartered Building Surveyor, holding fellowship in both RICS divisions since 1993 and since 2002 holding Associateship in Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. In a career to date spanning over 30 years Vincent has gained extensive professional and leadership experience in providing quantity surveying, building surveying and project management services to the public and private sectors and high net worth clients in both an employed and contracting capacity. After a highly successful and influential period as a Director of leading firms in the North West of the UK Vincent has most recently been involved in a variety of diverse and high-profile development projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Bahrain including responsibility for critical elements of project funding, stakeholder negotiations, contractual management and dispute resolution for multi-billion-dollar investment projects.