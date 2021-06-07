Saudi Arabia’s Hidden Worlds: Youth, Economy, and Vision 2030

Wed, Jun 9, 2021 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

David Kenner examined the aspirations and frustrations of young Saudis from across Saudi Arabia and all walks of life

About this event

David Kenner is a returning Institute of Current World Affairs fellow who spent two years exploring economic change and society in Saudi Arabia and Lebanon. He is focusing on how the new generation of Saudis is adapting to that change, and its members’ hopes for the years ahead. David has reported widely from across the Middle East for more than a decade. He was Foreign Policy‘s Middle East editor from 2013 until 2018, when he guided the magazine’s regional coverage while based in Egypt and Lebanon. A lifelong student of Arabic, David is a graduate of Georgetown University, and also attended the American University of Beirut. He is particularly interested in how American values and interests intersect with Middle Eastern politics.

Dirk Vandewalle is a renowned Libya scholar and a Dartmouth professor. He was an ICWA fellow (Libya, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Egypt in 1986-89), trustee and board chair. He is the author of internationally acclaimed books on Libya and several edited volumes and several dozen academic articles on North Africa.