Sun, Jun 6, 2021 7:00 AM - 7:00 PM Arabia Standard Time (UTC+3)

Tickets ($93-$260) here.

Ever since its launch in 2018 and under the theme of “Reinforcing a Sustainable & Inclusive Business Environment”, the Saudi Law Conference has been a platform that connects the legal community. After the massive success of its two previous editions, Burhan Almarifa is pleased to announce the launch of the 3rd edition of the Saudi Law Conference which will be held virtually from June 6th to 10th 2021. The conference will include key topics in the legal field in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia namely Privatization especially with the issuance of the new Private Sector Participation Law, the current legal state and transformative journey of renewable energy, the legal challenges facing funding and proposed legal solutions and emerging legal sectors. Through the conference’s virtual event platform, participants will witness a unique 3D graphical virtual event experience reproducing all live event aspects.