Tue, May 31, 2022 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Israel Daylight Time (UTC+3)

Register here.

Location: Azrieli-Sarona Tower, Floor 61, 121 Derech Menachem Begin, Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel 6100000

View map

Launch event of the Azrieli Innovation Sprint by Azrieli Innovation Hub and TAU Ventures

About this event

Calling all B2B startups – this meetup is for you!

On May 31st, join the Azrieli Innovation Hub & TAU Ventures for a meetup on

“Scaling Up through Corporate Partnerships”

Working with corporations can be a complex process. Come hear from leading individuals in the ecosystem about how to work effectively with corporate bodies to progress your startup.

Agenda:

18:00 – 18:30 – Greeting and mingling

18:30 – 18:45 – Keynote speaker:

Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of Azrieli Group

18:45 – 19:30 – Panel Discussion: ‘Scaling Up Through Corporate Partnerships’

Moderator:

Inbal Elazar, Director of Innovation & Strategic Partnerships

Featuring:

Anna Farberov, General Manager, PepsiCo Labs

Ori Fingerer, Co-Founder & VP of Business Development, WeissBeerger, (acquired by AbinBev)

Emil Alon, Founder, CEO Resonai (former CEO of Pebbles, acquired by Facebook)

Lior Wilczynski, Founder, CEO of GreenInvoice

Space is limited. RSVP in advance to save your place.

_______________________________________________________________________

About the Azrieli Innovation Sprint by Azrieli Innovation Hub & TAU Ventures:

Azrieli Innovation hub is kicking off a new innovation challenge format for startups or companies to accelerate the pace of a paid POC with Azrieli Group across different business units! Selected solutions will join Azrieli Group’s Sprint on July 13 resulting in a POC agreement within 24 hours!! (that’s why we call it a sprint!)

Apply Now

Apply for one of the innovation open calls in:

1) Retail

How might we incorporate technology to design an advanced shopping mall experience at Azrieli’s shopping centers in public areas?

2) Office Buildings

How might we use technology to create a seamless customer journey when arriving at office buildings?

3) Senior Housing

How might we maximize the wellbeing and health for senior center housing tenants?

4) Sustainability

How might we decrease the local waste or transform it into an eco-friendly valuable resource?

Applications close June 15, 2022.