SCAPHA x Alice Rothchild: Health Care Under Occupation in Israel/Palestine

Sun, Aug 1, 2021 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

SCAPHA and Alice Rothchild present: Examining Health Care Under Occupation in Israel/Palestine: Ethical & Medical Realities

Alice Rothchild is a physician, author, and filmmaker who has focused her interest in human rights and social justice on the Israel/Palestine conflict since 1997. She practiced OB-GYN for almost 40 years. Until her retirement, she served as Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Harvard Medical School. She writes and lectures widely, and is the author of Broken Promises, Broken Dreams: Stories of Jewish and Palestinian Trauma and Resilience (translated into Hebrew); On the Brink: Israel and Palestine on the Eve of the 2014 Gaza Invasion; and Condition Critical: Life and Death in Israel/Palestine. She has contributed to a number of anthologies, including Coping with a Miscarriage; The Women’s Encyclopedia of Health and Natural Healing, Routledge International Women’s Encyclopedia; Women & Health, Power Technology, Inequalities and Conflict in a Gendered World; Shifting Sands: Jewish Women Confront the Israeli Occupation; We are Not Numbers – Junge Stimmen aus Gaza, (published in German); and Reclaiming Judaism from Zionism: Stories of Personal Transformation. She directed a documentary film, Voices Across the Divide. She is currently working on a middle grade children’s book, a young adult novel and a memoir in verse. She is also on the board and is a mentor for the We Are Not Numbers program in Gaza, on the board of the Gaza Mental Health Foundation, and on the steering committee of Jewish Voice for Peace Health Advisory Council.

You can find out more about Alice at www.alicerothchild.com