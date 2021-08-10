Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Arab Festival
Thu, Aug 12, 2021 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)
Gather with the Arab community as this virtual festival showcases the diversity, talent and accomplishments of Arabs and Arab Americans
About this event
Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Arab Festival
August 12 – 15, 2021
FREE
Seattle Center Festál presents Seattle Arab Festival in partnership with Seattle Arab Festival (SAF).
The mission of Seattle Arab Festival is:
- to showcase the diversity, talent and accomplishments of Arabs and Arab Americans
- to strengthen the ties among the Arab people with other communities
- to increase local awareness of Arabs and Arab Americans as neighbors, professionals and leaders
The festival has been a wonderful place for the Arab community to gather and celebrate their lovely and vibrant culture that thrives in Seattle and abroad. It has also been a fabulous place for non-Arabs to experience a bit of the Arab world.
August 12th, 4pm – 8pm
- Welcome – Seattle Arab Festival Board
- Pramila Jayapal, Congresswoman
- Jenny A. Durkan, City of Seattle Mayor
- Interview with Robert Nellams, Seattle Center Director
- Amani AbouAmmo, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director
- Fadwa Nassif, Singer
- DUNYA, poetry with music
- Lena
- Hanna
- Cooking Demo with Nadia Tommalieh
August 13th, 5pm – 7pm
- Welcome – Beth Mahmoud-Howell, Seattle Arab Festival Board Member
- In Memory of Anita Ross (Sabura), Video Montage
- Patricia Ouch, Cultural Dancing
- Oraib, Cultural Fashion Show
- Essential Oils & Aroma Jewelry – Amani AbouAmmo, Founder of Emmila
- Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves, Storytelling & Illustration – Zayna Alkhalili
August 14th, 4-7 PM
- Welcome – Oussama Alkhalili, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director
- Children’s Storytelling – Laura Ishak
- Discussion on Women’s Literacy & Education Reform in the Arab World – Laura Boushnak, Kuwaiti-born Palestinian photographer
- Marwa Elmasri, Singer
- Nubian Stories – Nabra Nelson & DUNYA Productions
- Mohammed Sabaaneh, political cartoonist
August 15th, 1-3 PM
- Welcome – Rita Zawaideh & Huda Giddens, Seattle Arab Festival Board Members
- Cooking Demo with Khalil Akl
- Murhaf
- Closing Remarks – Amani AbouAmmo, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director
Seattle Arab Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál 2021, a year-long series of virtual festivals to connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among the generations who participate in these shared experiences. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions. Seattle Center Festál is Where the World Gathers, and is produced with the generous support of T-Mobile, 4Culture, the City of Seattle and Seattle Center Foundation.
