Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Arab Festival
Mideast Streets
Seattle
Washington
United States
Festival
Arabs
Arab Americans

Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Arab Festival

The Media Line Staff
08/10/2021

Thu, Aug 12, 2021 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Pacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)

Register here.

Gather with the Arab community as this virtual festival showcases the diversity, talent and accomplishments of Arabs and Arab Americans

About this event

Seattle Center Festál: Seattle Arab Festival

August 12 – 15, 2021

FREE

HTTPS://SEATTLEARABFESTIVAL.ORG

HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/SEATTLEARABFESTIVAL

HTTPS://WWW.INSTAGRAM.COM/SEATTLEARABFESTIVAL

HTTPS://WWW.TWITTER.COM/SEATTLEARABFESTIVAL

Seattle Center Festál presents Seattle Arab Festival in partnership with Seattle Arab Festival (SAF).

The mission of Seattle Arab Festival is:

  • to showcase the diversity, talent and accomplishments of Arabs and Arab Americans
  • to strengthen the ties among the Arab people with other communities
  • to increase local awareness of Arabs and Arab Americans as neighbors, professionals and leaders

The festival has been a wonderful place for the Arab community to gather and celebrate their lovely and vibrant culture that thrives in Seattle and abroad. It has also been a fabulous place for non-Arabs to experience a bit of the Arab world.

August 12th, 4pm – 8pm

  • Welcome – Seattle Arab Festival Board
  • Pramila Jayapal, Congresswoman
  • Jenny A. Durkan, City of Seattle Mayor
  • Interview with Robert Nellams, Seattle Center Director
  • Amani AbouAmmo, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director
  • Fadwa Nassif, Singer
  • DUNYA, poetry with music
  • Lena
  • Hanna
  • Cooking Demo with Nadia Tommalieh

August 13th, 5pm – 7pm

  • Welcome – Beth Mahmoud-Howell, Seattle Arab Festival Board Member
  • In Memory of Anita Ross (Sabura), Video Montage
  • Patricia Ouch, Cultural Dancing
  • Oraib, Cultural Fashion Show
  • Essential Oils & Aroma Jewelry – Amani AbouAmmo, Founder of Emmila
  • Ali Baba & the Forty Thieves, Storytelling & Illustration – Zayna Alkhalili

August 14th, 4-7 PM

  • Welcome – Oussama Alkhalili, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director
  • Children’s Storytelling – Laura Ishak
  • Discussion on Women’s Literacy & Education Reform in the Arab World – Laura Boushnak, Kuwaiti-born Palestinian photographer
  • Marwa Elmasri, Singer
  • Nubian Stories – Nabra Nelson & DUNYA Productions
  • Mohammed Sabaaneh, political cartoonist

August 15th, 1-3 PM

  • Welcome – Rita Zawaideh & Huda Giddens, Seattle Arab Festival Board Members
  • Cooking Demo with Khalil Akl
  • Murhaf
  • Closing Remarks – Amani AbouAmmo, Seattle Arab Festival Co-Director

Seattle Arab Festival is part of Seattle Center Festál 2021, a year-long series of virtual festivals to connect people in ways that build understanding, dispel stereotypes and generate pride among the generations who participate in these shared experiences. The series began in 1997 to offer a central place for festivals to invite the public to join in their unique cultural expressions. Seattle Center Festál is Where the World Gathers, and is produced with the generous support of T-Mobile, 4Culture, the City of Seattle and Seattle Center Foundation.

Sign up for our e-newsletter to hear about future Seattle Center Festál events:

http://www.seattlecenter.com/festal-email

