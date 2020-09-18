Secret Jews of Mashhad

Date and time: September 22, 2020, 7:30 pm British Summer Time (UTC+1)

In 1839, the Jews of the holy city of Mashhad in Persia were forced to convert to Islam. In secret, they tenaciously clung to Judaism. How did they do this? (The image is of a bride’s two marriage certificates, one Muslim and one Jewish.) Dr Mehran Levy will present a potted history of the community, while descendants of Mashhadi Jews, including Esther Amini, author of the acclaimed memoir Concealed, will discuss how their background has shaped them.

Please note that there is no registration but anonymous participants will not be admitted and allowed to ask questions.