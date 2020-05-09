Donate
Securitization and Politics in the Israeli and Jordanian Reaction to COVID-19

The Media Line Staff
05/09/2020

Date and time: May 14, 2020, 12:30 to 1:30 pm Eastern Daylight Time (UTC-4)

Register here.

COVID-19 caught Israel in the middle of an intractable political crisis, but also brought about a solution to that crisis. The Israeli reaction to COVID illuminates some key elements of the country’s political and national security culture, and its experience may be an interesting case study for other countries.

Dr. Joshua Krasna is a former Middle East and strategic affairs analyst and diplomat for the Israeli government and served as an instructor at the Israeli National Defense College. He is an expert on Middle East strategic and political issues, as well as on intelligence. He is associated with several research institutes and teaches, in addition to NYU, at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.

This presentation is a part of our CGA Faculty Speaker Series.

